U.S. Air Force Maj. Yalunda Akinloba, 39th Contracting Squadron commander, speaks during Incirlik’s International Women’s Day lunch and learn event March 8, 2017, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Akinloba shared her challenges and successes as a commander in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 07:55
|Photo ID:
|3228998
|VIRIN:
|170308-F-FM551-0126
|Resolution:
|5603x3740
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Incirlik celebrates International Women’s Day [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
