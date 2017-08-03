U.S. Air Force Maj. Yalunda Akinloba, 39th Contracting Squadron commander, speaks during Incirlik’s International Women’s Day lunch and learn event March 8, 2017, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Akinloba shared her challenges and successes as a commander in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devin M. Rumbaugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 07:55 Photo ID: 3228998 VIRIN: 170308-F-FM551-0126 Resolution: 5603x3740 Size: 1.2 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik celebrates International Women’s Day [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.