U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Wright, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron superintendent, listens at Incirlik’s International Women’s Day lunch and learn event March 8, 2017, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The event featured four female Air Force commanders who shared their leadership experiences in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devin M. Rumbaugh)

Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik celebrates International Women's Day, by A1C Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.