    Improvised Explosive device Effects Simulator (IEDES) [Image 1 of 3]

    Improvised Explosive device Effects Simulator (IEDES)

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY RHEINLAND-PFALZ, RP, GERMANY

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Training Support Specialist, Karl Wetherington, certifies soldiers assigned to 720 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, on the Improvised Explosive device Effects Simulator (IEDES) at Training Support Center on March 9, 2017, Baumholder, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 06:11
    Photo ID: 3228984
    VIRIN: 170309-A-MX671-007
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY RHEINLAND-PFALZ, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Improvised Explosive device Effects Simulator (IEDES) [Image 1 of 3], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

