Training Support Specialist, Karl Wetherington, certifies soldiers assigned to 720 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, on the Improvised Explosive device Effects Simulator (IEDES) at Training Support Center on March 9, 2017, Baumholder, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 06:11
|Photo ID:
|3228978
|VIRIN:
|170309-A-MX671-004
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY RHEINLAND-PFALZ, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Explosive device Effects Simulator (IEDES) [Image 1 of 3], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
