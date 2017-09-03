Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 06:11 Photo ID: 3228981 VIRIN: 170309-A-MX671-006 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 5.96 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY RHEINLAND-PFALZ, RP, DE

Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Improvised Explosive device Effects Simulator (IEDES) [Image 1 of 3], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.