A 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman examines an aircraft component for cracks on Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 10, 2017. Nondestructive inspection technicians perform five different types of inspections – x-ray, ultrasonic, eddy current, magnetic particle and penetrant – to detect abnormalities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 06:27
|Photo ID:
|3228945
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-TF218-0033
|Resolution:
|3994x2658
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
This work, NDI: All in the details [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
