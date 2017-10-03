A 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman inspects an aircraft component on Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 10, 2017. NDI Airmen are tasked with ensuring aircraft and weapons systems parts are structurally safe with no damage, flaws or stress fractures. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 06:29
|Photo ID:
|3228938
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-TF218-0004
|Resolution:
|2860x1904
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NDI: All in the details [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT