    NDI: All in the details [Image 2 of 4]

    NDI: All in the details

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman examines x-ray film of an F-15 Eagle component on Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 10, 2017. NDI Airmen are able to inspect aircraft for defects without having to deconstruct them completely, saving valuable time and money. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDI: All in the details [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

