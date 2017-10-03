A 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman examines x-ray film of an F-15 Eagle component on Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 10, 2017. NDI Airmen are able to inspect aircraft for defects without having to deconstruct them completely, saving valuable time and money. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 06:27
|Photo ID:
|3228942
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-TF218-0028
|Resolution:
|4548x3027
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NDI: All in the details [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
