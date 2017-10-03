A 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman examines x-ray film of an F-15 Eagle component on Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 10, 2017. NDI Airmen are able to inspect aircraft for defects without having to deconstruct them completely, saving valuable time and money. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 06:27 Photo ID: 3228942 VIRIN: 170310-F-TF218-0028 Resolution: 4548x3027 Size: 5.05 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NDI: All in the details [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.