Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force pose with members of the Security Forces Squadron during a tour March. 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The JASDF members received a tour of the squadron as well as a demonstration from the military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis/Released)
|03.14.2017
|03.15.2017 02:29
|3228806
|170314-F-ED489-1106
|5023x3353
|11.23 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, JASDF visits Kadena’s SFS [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Corey Pettis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
