Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force learn about and handle different weapons during a tour of the Security Forces Squadron March. 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The JASDF security forces members toured the SFS to get a first-hand look at U.S. security operations and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 02:28
|Photo ID:
|3228801
|VIRIN:
|170314-F-ED489-1055
|Resolution:
|5786x3863
|Size:
|17.17 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JASDF visits Kadena’s SFS [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Corey Pettis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT