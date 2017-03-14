(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JASDF visits Kadena's SFS [Image 3 of 3]

    JASDF visits Kadena’s SFS

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force learn about and handle different weapons during a tour of the Security Forces Squadron March. 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The JASDF security forces members toured the SFS to get a first-hand look at U.S. security operations and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 02:28
    Photo ID: 3228801
    VIRIN: 170314-F-ED489-1055
    Resolution: 5786x3863
    Size: 17.17 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JASDF visits Kadena’s SFS [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Corey Pettis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USAF

