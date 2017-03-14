Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force learn about and handle different weapons during a tour of the Security Forces Squadron March. 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The JASDF security forces members toured the SFS to get a first-hand look at U.S. security operations and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 02:28 Photo ID: 3228801 VIRIN: 170314-F-ED489-1055 Resolution: 5786x3863 Size: 17.17 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JASDF visits Kadena’s SFS [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Corey Pettis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.