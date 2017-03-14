JASDF visits Kadena’s SFS

Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force learn about and handle different weapons during a tour of the Security Forces Squadron March. 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. They were then given a tour of the Squadron and its different sections, such as the base defense operations center, investigations office and interview and holding cells. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis/Released)

