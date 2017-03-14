Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force learn about and handle different weapons during a tour of the Security Forces Squadron March. 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. They were then given a tour of the Squadron and its different sections, such as the base defense operations center, investigations office and interview and holding cells. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 02:29
|Photo ID:
|3228804
|VIRIN:
|170314-F-ED489-1068
|Resolution:
|5053x3373
|Size:
|13.07 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JASDF visits Kadena’s SFS [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Corey Pettis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
