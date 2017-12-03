U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Timothy McCoy, preliminary marksmanship instructor, demonstrates how to perform a function check on an MK-19 automatic grenade launcher during preliminary marksmanship instruction during Operation Cold Steel at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 12, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve's crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America's Army Reserve units and soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Debralee Best, 84th Training Command)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 21:52
|Photo ID:
|3228572
|VIRIN:
|170312-A-FW423-337
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|WI, US
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers leverage the engagement skills trainer during Operation Cold Steel 2017 [Image 1 of 14], by SSG Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
