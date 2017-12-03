(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers leverage the engagement skills trainer during Operation Cold Steel 2017 [Image 6 of 14]

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers leverage the engagement skills trainer during Operation Cold Steel 2017

    WI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Debralee Best 

    84th Training Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers practice assembling the mount for the M240B machine gun while conducting preliminary marksmanship instruction during Operation Cold Steel at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 12, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve's crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America's Army Reserve units and soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Debralee Best, 84th Training Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 21:52
    Photo ID: 3228564
    VIRIN: 170312-A-FW423-268
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers leverage the engagement skills trainer during Operation Cold Steel 2017 [Image 1 of 14], by SSG Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    M19
    FORSCOM
    1st Army
    testing
    M2
    M240B
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    USARC
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    validation
    evaluation
    Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    USAR
    Fort McCoy
    84th Training Command
    federal reserve
    training events
    86th Training Division
    operational reserve
    gunnery range
    crew-served weapons qualification
    gunnery table
    OpColdSteel17
    Operation Cold Steel
    AERF
    America’s Army Reserve
    Army Early Response Force

