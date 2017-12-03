U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with 79th Sustainment Support Command, assemble an M2 machine gun while participating in preliminary marksmanship training during Operation Cold Steel at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 12, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve's crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America's Army Reserve units and soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Debralee Best, 84th Training Command)

Date Taken: 03.12.2017
Date Posted: 03.14.2017
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers leverage the engagement skills trainer during Operation Cold Steel 2017, by SSG Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.