"Pegasus" lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Marines with Transportation Services Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 3, and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 conduct external lift training at Landing Zone West Field aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, March 8, 2017. This training improves proficiency for the pilots when moving supplies while Marines on the ground conditioned themselves to safely prepare dual and single load lifts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

