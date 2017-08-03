MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Sgt. Timothy Skelf, an airframe mechanic with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron, looks out the side hatch of a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter prior to external lift training on Oahu, March 8, 2017. This training improves proficiency for the pilots when moving supplies while Marines on the ground conditioned themselves to safely prepare dual and single load lifts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 19:24
|Photo ID:
|3228453
|VIRIN:
|170308-M-ST224-182
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pegasus lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
"Pegasus" lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights
LEAVE A COMMENT