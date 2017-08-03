(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pegasus lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights [Image 2 of 7]

    Pegasus lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – A landing support specialist with Transportation Services Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 3, guides a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463, nicknamed “Pegasus,” during external lift training at Landing Zone West Field aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, March 8, 2017. This training improves proficiency for the pilots when moving supplies while Marines on the ground conditioned themselves to safely prepare dual and single load lifts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 19:24
    Photo ID: 3228464
    VIRIN: 170308-M-ST224-728
    Resolution: 5461x3641
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pegasus lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Pegasus lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights
    Pegasus lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights
    Pegasus lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights
    Pegasus lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights
    Pegasus lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights
    Pegasus lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights
    Pegasus lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    "Pegasus" lifts, CLB-3 puts on the weights

    TAGS

    Transport
    TSC
    HMH-463
    Pegasus
    Cargo
    Westfield
    CLB-3
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    LZ PUUKAPU

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT