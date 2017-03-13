(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COMREL Seeds of Hope [Image 4 of 4]

    COMREL Seeds of Hope

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cathrine Mae Campbell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 13, 2017) -- Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ashley McLaughlin, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), places turkey bacon onto a cookie sheet during a community relations (COMREL) volunteer event at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. During this COMREL, Ford Sailors prepared and served breakfast to the homeless community in Newport News. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cathrine Mae O. Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 18:40
    Photo ID: 3228400
    VIRIN: 170313-N-ZE240-0025
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMREL Seeds of Hope [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Cathrine Mae Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Shipyard
    Christmas
    Navy
    Sailors
    training
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    First In Class

