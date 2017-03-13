NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 13, 2017) -- Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors Operations Specialist 1st Class Gary Philpott and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Rachel Higel make scrambled eggs during a community relations (COMREL) volunteer event at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. During this COMREL, Ford Sailors prepared and served breakfast to the homeless community in Newport News. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cathrine Mae O. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 18:40
|Photo ID:
|3228403
|VIRIN:
|170313-N-ZE240-0046
|Resolution:
|4899x3107
|Size:
|1010.61 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COMREL Seeds of Hope [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Cathrine Mae Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
