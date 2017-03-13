NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 13, 2017) -- Lt. Jamal Scarlett, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), plays guitar and sings at bible study during a St. Paul's Episcopal Church community relations (COMREL) volunteer event. During this COMREL, Ford Sailors also helped prepare and serve breakfast to the homeless community in Newport News. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cathrine Mae O. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 18:40 Photo ID: 3228406 VIRIN: 170313-N-ZE240-0060 Resolution: 4741x3132 Size: 1.2 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMREL Seeds of Hope [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Cathrine Mae Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.