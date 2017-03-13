NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 13, 2017) -- Lt. Jamal Scarlett, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), plays guitar and sings at bible study during a St. Paul's Episcopal Church community relations (COMREL) volunteer event. During this COMREL, Ford Sailors also helped prepare and serve breakfast to the homeless community in Newport News. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cathrine Mae O. Campbell)
This work, COMREL Seeds of Hope [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Cathrine Mae Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
