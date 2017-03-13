ACS opens new kitchen

Leadership assigned to the 733rd Mission Support Group and 633rd Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Flight cut the ceremonial ribbon during the Army Community Service Emergency Family Assistance Center’s teaching kitchen opening ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 13, 2017. The new kitchen features a flat-top range, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and ice maker, and will be used to teach cooking classes and will also be used to provide meals in the event of a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

