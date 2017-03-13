U.S. Army Col. Ralph Clayton III, 733rd Mission Support Group commander, welcomes guests to the Army Community Service Emergency Family Assistance Center’s teaching kitchen ribbon cutting ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 13, 2017. The ACS will host classes, such as Cooking on a Budget, in the new kitchen, which is open to all JBLE community members. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 16:47
|Photo ID:
|3228249
|VIRIN:
|170313-F-JC454-005
|Resolution:
|6246x4038
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACS opens new kitchen [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
