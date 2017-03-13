ACS opens new kitchen

U.S. Army Col. Ralph Clayton III, 733rd Mission Support Group commander, welcomes guests to the Army Community Service Emergency Family Assistance Center’s teaching kitchen ribbon cutting ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 13, 2017. The ACS will host classes, such as Cooking on a Budget, in the new kitchen, which is open to all JBLE community members. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

Date Taken: 03.13.2017
Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US