    ACS opens new kitchen

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army Col. Ralph Clayton III, 733rd Mission Support Group commander, welcomes guests to the Army Community Service Emergency Family Assistance Center’s teaching kitchen ribbon cutting ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 13, 2017. The ACS will host classes, such as Cooking on a Budget, in the new kitchen, which is open to all JBLE community members. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

