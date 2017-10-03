Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Muller, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment senior enlisted advisor, leads Soldiers in delivering "The Charge of the Noncommissioned Officer" during an NCO induction ceremony at the Hunter Club on Hunter Army Airfield March 10, 2017. The ceremony was the first step in confirming the 20 NCOs as leaders within the Brawler Battalion. (US Army photo by Sgt. Kellen Stuart, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 14:05
|Photo ID:
|3227786
|VIRIN:
|170310-A-BS575-040
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.82 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Time-Honored Corps [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Kellen Stuart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
