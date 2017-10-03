"Brawler" Soldiers of 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment are inducted into the noncommissioned officers corps at the Hunter Club on Hunter Army Airfield March 10, 2017. The NCO induction ceremony was the first step in confirming the 20 NCOs as leaders within the Brawler Battalion. (US Army photo by Sgt. William Begley, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 14:05 Photo ID: 3227791 VIRIN: 170310-A-HQ885-023 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 9.93 MB Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Time-Honored Corps [Image 1 of 3], by SGT William Begley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.