    A Time-Honored Corps [Image 3 of 3]

    A Time-Honored Corps

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Kellen Stuart 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade

    "Brawler" Soldiers of 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment are inducted into the noncommissioned officers corps at the Hunter Club on Hunter Army Airfield March 10, 2017. The NCO induction ceremony was the first step in confirming the 20 NCOs as leaders within the Brawler Battalion. (US Army photo by Sgt. Kellen Stuart, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 14:05
    Photo ID: 3227778
    VIRIN: 170310-A-BS575-030
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.89 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Time-Honored Corps [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Kellen Stuart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    A Time-Honored Corps

    tradition
    3ID
    NCO induction
    3CAB

