    Faculty advisors develop future senior leaders [Image 2 of 4]

    Faculty advisors develop future senior leaders

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Terence Brady 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Staff Sgt. Robyn Czuri, a faculty advisor at the Marine Corps Base Quantico Staff Noncommissioned Officer Academy, demonstrates correct form for an exercise drill during physical training at MCB Quantico, Virginia, Mar. 8, 2017. Enlisted Marines come to Quantico in order to be qualified and teach as a faculty advisor, a role that helps facilitate hundreds of Marines a year in their resident professional military education.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 13:23
    Photo ID: 3227715
    VIRIN: 170308-M-MB894-004
    Resolution: 5616x3159
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faculty advisors develop future senior leaders [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Terence Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    instructor
    Virginia
    Marines
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    MCB Quantico
    SNCOA
    TECOM
    Staff Noncommissioned Officer Academy
    faculty advisor
    Training & Education Command

