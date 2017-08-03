Staff Sgt. Robyn Czuri, a faculty advisor at the Marine Corps Base Quantico Staff Noncommissioned Officer Academy, demonstrates correct form for an exercise drill during physical training at MCB Quantico, Virginia, Mar. 8, 2017. Enlisted Marines come to Quantico in order to be qualified and teach as a faculty advisor, a role that helps facilitate hundreds of Marines a year in their resident professional military education.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 13:23 Photo ID: 3227715 VIRIN: 170308-M-MB894-004 Resolution: 5616x3159 Size: 2.77 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faculty advisors develop future senior leaders [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Terence Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.