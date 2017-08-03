Faculty advisors develop future senior leaders

Faculty advisors at the Marine Corps Base Quantico Staff Noncommissioned Officer Academy mentor and monitor Marine students during physical training at MCB Quantico, Virginia, Mar. 8, 2017. Enlisted Marines come to Quantico in order to be qualified and teach as a faculty advisor, a role that helps facilitate hundreds of Marines a year in their resident professional military education.
