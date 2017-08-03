Gunnery Sgt. Lawrence Smith, a faculty advisor at the Marine Corps Base Quantico Staff Noncommissioned Officer Academy, leads a guided discussion during a Career Course classroom session at MCB Quantico, Virginia, Mar. 8, 2017. Enlisted Marines come to Quantico in order to be qualified and teach as a faculty advisor, a role that helps facilitate hundreds of Marines a year in their resident professional military education.
This work, Faculty advisors develop future senior leaders [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Terence Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
