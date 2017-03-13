Lighthorse Squadron dedicates Kiowa Warrior helicopter static display to honor fallen pilot

Katie Groves shares memories of her husband Chief Warrant Officer 3 James Groves III during a dedication ceremony on Hunter Army Airfield March 13. An OH-58D Kiowa Warrior scout helicopter with a headstone memorializing Groves was added to a static display in front of the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment headquarters building. (Photo by Sgt. William Begley, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)

