Katie Groves shares memories of her husband Chief Warrant Officer 3 James Groves III during a dedication ceremony on Hunter Army Airfield March 13. An OH-58D Kiowa Warrior scout helicopter with a headstone memorializing Groves was added to a static display in front of the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment headquarters building. (Photo by Sgt. William Begley, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 11:02
|Photo ID:
|3227442
|VIRIN:
|170313-A-HQ885-014
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lighthorse Squadron dedicates Kiowa Warrior helicopter static display to honor fallen pilot [Image 1 of 3], by SGT William Begley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Lighthorse Squadron dedicates Kiowa Warrior helicopter static display to honor fallen pilot
LEAVE A COMMENT