Lighthorse Squadron dedicates Kiowa Warrior helicopter static display to honor fallen pilot

The Groves Family along with Lt. Col. Philip H. Lamb, commander, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade unveil the memorial stone that accompanies the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior static display during a ceremony which dedicated the legendary helicopters static display to a fallen pilot, Chief Warrant Officer 3 James Groves III on Hunter Army Airfield March 13. Groves died when his aircraft crashed near Kandahar, Afghanistan on March 16, 2013. (Photo by Sgt. William Begley, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)

