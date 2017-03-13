(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lighthorse Squadron dedicates Kiowa Warrior helicopter static display to honor fallen pilot [Image 3 of 3]

    Lighthorse Squadron dedicates Kiowa Warrior helicopter static display to honor fallen pilot

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Sgt. William Begley 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Lt. Col. Philip H. Lamb, commander, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade addresses the crowd during the dedication ceremony where an OH-58D Kiowa Warrior scout helicopter joins a static display along with two other helicopters in front of the headquarters building on Hunter Army Airfield March 13. The display was dedicated to a fallen pilot Chief Warrant Officer 3 James Groves III. (Photo by Sgt. William Begley, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 11:02
    Photo ID: 3227435
    VIRIN: 170313-A-HQ885-003
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighthorse Squadron dedicates Kiowa Warrior helicopter static display to honor fallen pilot [Image 1 of 3], by SGT William Begley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    memorial
    3rd Infantry Division
    fallen hero
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    OH-58D Kiowa Warrior scout helicopter

