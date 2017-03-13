Lighthorse Squadron dedicates Kiowa Warrior helicopter static display to honor fallen pilot

Lt. Col. Philip H. Lamb, commander, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade addresses the crowd during the dedication ceremony where an OH-58D Kiowa Warrior scout helicopter joins a static display along with two other helicopters in front of the headquarters building on Hunter Army Airfield March 13. The display was dedicated to a fallen pilot Chief Warrant Officer 3 James Groves III. (Photo by Sgt. William Begley, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)

