Lt. Col. Philip H. Lamb, commander, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade addresses the crowd during the dedication ceremony where an OH-58D Kiowa Warrior scout helicopter joins a static display along with two other helicopters in front of the headquarters building on Hunter Army Airfield March 13. The display was dedicated to a fallen pilot Chief Warrant Officer 3 James Groves III. (Photo by Sgt. William Begley, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)
|03.13.2017
|03.14.2017 11:02
|3227435
|170313-A-HQ885-003
|2736x1824
|3.57 MB
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|2
|1
|0
This work, Lighthorse Squadron dedicates Kiowa Warrior helicopter static display to honor fallen pilot [Image 1 of 3], by SGT William Begley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Lighthorse Squadron dedicates Kiowa Warrior helicopter static display to honor fallen pilot
