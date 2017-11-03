Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., March 11, 2017. Pence was in Louisville to speak with local business leaders about health care and the economy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 09:32
|Photo ID:
|3227177
|VIRIN:
|170311-Z-VT419-144
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vice president arrives at Kentucky Air Guard Base [Image 1 of 7], by Lt. Col. Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
