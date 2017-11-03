Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., March 11, 2017. Pence was in Louisville to speak with local business leaders about health care and the economy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 09:32 Photo ID: 3227177 VIRIN: 170311-Z-VT419-144 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 2.57 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice president arrives at Kentucky Air Guard Base [Image 1 of 7], by Lt. Col. Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.