Col. David Mounkes (left), commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, greets Vice President Mike Pence (right) at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., March 11, 2017. Pence was in Louisville to speak with local business leaders about health care and the economy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton)
03.11.2017
03.14.2017
|3227169
|170311-Z-DI861-158
|3000x2003
|1.5 MB
LOUISVILLE, KY, US
This work, Vice president arrives at Kentucky Air Guard Base [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
