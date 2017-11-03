(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vice president arrives at Kentucky Air Guard Base [Image 3 of 7]

    Vice president arrives at Kentucky Air Guard Base

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Lt. Col. Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., March 11, 2017. Pence was in Louisville to speak with local business leaders about health care and the economy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Dale Greer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 09:32
    Photo ID: 3227173
    VIRIN: 170311-Z-VT419-124
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice president arrives at Kentucky Air Guard Base [Image 1 of 7], by Lt. Col. Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Vice president arrives at Kentucky Air Guard Base
    Vice president arrives at Kentucky Air Guard Base
    Vice president arrives at Kentucky Air Guard Base
    Vice president arrives at Kentucky Air Guard Base
    Vice president arrives at Kentucky Air Guard Base
    Vice president arrives at Kentucky Air Guard Base
    Vice president arrives at Kentucky Air Guard Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Vice President
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Mike Pence
    Vice President Mike Pence

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT