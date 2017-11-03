(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air drop and static line jump in Chad during Flintlock 2017 [Image 3 of 10]

    Air drop and static line jump in Chad during Flintlock 2017

    CHAD

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Army Special Operations soldiers plus their multinational partners parachute to a drop Zone during a static line jump and airdrop in N'Djamena, Chad Mar. 4, 2017 as part of Flintlock 17. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 05:08
    Photo ID: 3226898
    VIRIN: 170311-A-JJ298-022
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: TD
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air drop and static line jump in Chad during Flintlock 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

