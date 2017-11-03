Air drop and static line jump in Chad during Flintlock 2017

U.S. Army Special Operations soldiers plus their multinational partners parachute to a drop Zone during a static line jump and airdrop in N'Djamena, Chad Mar. 4, 2017 as part of Flintlock 17. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

