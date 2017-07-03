Apheresis Airmen: Fangs of the AOR

A needle pulls blood from the arm of Senior Airman Jordan Marshall, an aerospace medical technician with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 7, 2017. Marshall volunteered to donate blood platelets which are essential to Airmen in combat zones without access to immediate medical treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

