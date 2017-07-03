(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Apheresis Airmen: Fangs of the AOR [Image 4 of 5]

    Apheresis Airmen: Fangs of the AOR

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Flannigan, NCO in charge of the apheresis element with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group, wraps a pressure cuff around the arm of Senior Airman Jordan Marshall, an aerospace medical technician with the 379th EMDG, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 7, 2017. Marshall volunteered to donate blood platelets which are essential to Airmen in combat zones without access to immediate medical treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 03:35
    Photo ID: 3226871
    VIRIN: 170307-F-SB162-0028
    Resolution: 3660x2876
    Size: 6.63 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apheresis Airmen: Fangs of the AOR [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

