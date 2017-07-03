Apheresis Airmen: Fangs of the AOR

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Flannigan, NCO in charge of the apheresis element with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group, reviews a patient’s blood platelet donation form at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 7, 2016. Airmen in the apheresis element pre-screen those volunteering to donate in order to ensure the member will remain in good health during and after the donation, and to ensure they obtain a viable blood product. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

