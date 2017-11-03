New Friends share old traditions

Dalila Garavito, a Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni resident, learns how to use hashi (chop sticks) during the cultural exchange at Tsuzu Elementary School at Iwakuni City, Japan, March 11, 2017. During the event, a traditional tea ceremony was demonstrated and a cooking class was held to teach people how to make common Japanese dishes. The event taught residents from MCAS Iwakuni about Japanese culture, which brought Americans and Japanese together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

Date Taken: 03.11.2017