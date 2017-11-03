New Friends share old traditions

Dimitri Jelobkovitch, a participant in the cooking class, slices vegetables during a cultural exchange at Tsuzu Elementary School at Iwakuni City, Japan, March 11, 2017. During the event, a traditional tea ceremony was demonstrated and a cooking class was held to teach people how to make common Japanese dishes. The event, which brought Americans and Japanese together, taught residents from MCAS Iwakuni about Japanese culture. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

