(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New Friends share old traditions [Image 3 of 3]

    New Friends share old traditions

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Dimitri Jelobkovitch, a participant in the cooking class, slices vegetables during a cultural exchange at Tsuzu Elementary School at Iwakuni City, Japan, March 11, 2017. During the event, a traditional tea ceremony was demonstrated and a cooking class was held to teach people how to make common Japanese dishes. The event, which brought Americans and Japanese together, taught residents from MCAS Iwakuni about Japanese culture. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 02:23
    Photo ID: 3226843
    VIRIN: 170131-M-NE059-0080
    Resolution: 3577x4487
    Size: 639.15 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Friends share old traditions [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    New Friends share old traditions
    New Friends share old traditions
    New Friends share old traditions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Friends share old traditions

    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS
    family
    cooking class
    tea ceremony
    Tsuzu Elementary School
    cultural adaptations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT