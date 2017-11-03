Nakamoto, a Japanese local, demonstrates a traditional Japanese tea ceremony during cultural exchange at Tsuzu Elementary School at Iwakuni City, Japan, March 11, 2017. During the event, a cooking class was held to teach people how to make common Japanese dishes. The event, which brought Americans and Japanese together, taught residents from MCAS Iwakuni about Japanese culture. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 02:23
|Photo ID:
|3226846
|VIRIN:
|170311-M-NE059-0089
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|606.08 KB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Friends share old traditions [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
New Friends share old traditions
LEAVE A COMMENT