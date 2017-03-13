Airmen from the 305th Air Mobility Wing deice a KC-10 Refueler on the flightline at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 13. The deiced KC-10 departed MDL to support missions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and across the Atlantic in The United Kingdom.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 21:06
|Photo ID:
|3225354
|VIRIN:
|170313-F-CN368-054
|Resolution:
|5478x3657
|Size:
|14.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen deice KC-10 at MDL [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Zachary Martyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
