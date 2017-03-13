Airmen deice KC-10 at MDL

Airmen from the 305th Air Mobility Wing deice a KC-10 on the flightline at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 13. The antifreeze mixture may help prevent the formation of heavy icicles during flight.

