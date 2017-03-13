Airmen from the 305th Air Mobility Wing deice a KC-10 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 13. Two KC-10 from MDL headed out to support missions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and refuel fighters with servicemembers across the lake in The United Kingdom.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 21:06
|Photo ID:
|3225349
|VIRIN:
|170313-F-CN368-022
|Resolution:
|4882x3662
|Size:
|13.95 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen deice KC-10 at MDL [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Zachary Martyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
