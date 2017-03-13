(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen deice KC-10 at MDL

    Airmen deice KC-10 at MDL

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Martyn 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Airmen from the 305th Air Mobility Wing deice a KC-10 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 13. Two KC-10 from MDL headed out to support missions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and refuel fighters with servicemembers across the lake in The United Kingdom.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 21:06
    VIRIN: 170313-F-CN368-022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen deice KC-10 at MDL, by A1C Zachary Martyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

