    Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Coast Guard respond to entangled subadult humpback whale off Maui [Image 4 of 5]

    Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Coast Guard respond to entangled subadult humpback whale off Maui

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard and NOAA responders confer during whale disentanglement operations off Maui March 11, 2017. The services received a report of an entangled humpback whale off Maui prompting a two-day response to remove a large electrical cable from the mouth of the whale. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rob Lester/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 21:17
    Photo ID: 3225335
    VIRIN: 170311-G-GO100-1002
    Resolution: 1800x1199
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Coast Guard respond to entangled subadult humpback whale off Maui [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

