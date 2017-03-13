Coast Guard and NOAA responders confer during whale disentanglement operations off Maui March 11, 2017. The services received a report of an entangled humpback whale off Maui prompting a two-day response to remove a large electrical cable from the mouth of the whale. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rob Lester/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 21:17
|Photo ID:
|3225335
|VIRIN:
|170311-G-GO100-1002
|Resolution:
|1800x1199
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Coast Guard respond to entangled subadult humpback whale off Maui [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Coast Guard respond to entangled subadult humpback whale off Maui
