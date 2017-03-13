Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Coast Guard respond to entangled subadult humpback whale off Maui

A NOAA member attempts to safely remove a large electrical cable from the mouth of a subadult humpback whale while off Maui March 11, 2017. The Coast Guard assisted responders from the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, Maui Ocean Safety, Kahoolawe Island Reserve Commission and NOAA's West Maui response team by providing an additional platform work from and enforcing a safety zone in the area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rob Lester/Released)

