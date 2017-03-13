A member of the Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew monitors whale disengagement operations off Maui's McGregor Point March 11, 2017. The Coast Guard maintained a safety zone in the area as NOAA personnel attempted to remove a large electrical cable from the mouth of a subadult humpback whale. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rob Lester/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 21:15
|Photo ID:
|3225333
|VIRIN:
|170311-G-GO100-1001
|Resolution:
|1800x1199
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Coast Guard respond to entangled subadult humpback whale off Maui [Image 1 of 5], by CPO Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
