Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Coast Guard respond to entangled subadult humpback whale off Maui

A member of the Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew monitors whale disengagement operations off Maui's McGregor Point March 11, 2017. The Coast Guard maintained a safety zone in the area as NOAA personnel attempted to remove a large electrical cable from the mouth of a subadult humpback whale. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rob Lester/Released)

Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Location: HI, US by CPO Sara Muir