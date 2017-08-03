Buckley Fire Emergency Services is the only Air Force approved Advanced Life Support Paramedic response, and is now the only small base AF Vehicle Set 1 Fleet with a 75-foot ladder truck. Most facilities on Buckley AFB are designed with metal roofs at a steeper slope to prevent snow and ice build-up. Having a ladder that extends 75 feet provides firefighters a safe platform to work from. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holden S. Faul/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 16:48
|Photo ID:
|3224908
|VIRIN:
|170308-F-XO910-0008
|Resolution:
|3656x4016
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Buckley Fire Emergency Services add new 75-foot ladder truck [Image 1 of 3], by Amn Holden Faul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
