    Buckley Fire Emergency Services add new 75-foot ladder truck [Image 3 of 3]

    Buckley Fire Emergency Services add new 75-foot ladder truck

    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Airman Holden Faul 

    460th Space Wing

    Buckley Fire Emergency Services is the only Air Force approved Advanced Life Support Paramedic response, and is now the only small base AF Vehicle Set 1 Fleet with a 75-foot ladder truck. Most facilities on Buckley AFB are designed with metal roofs at a steeper slope to prevent snow and ice build-up. Having a ladder that extends 75 feet provides firefighters a safe platform to work from. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holden S. Faul/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 16:48
    Photo ID: 3224908
    VIRIN: 170308-F-XO910-0008
    Resolution: 3656x4016
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley Fire Emergency Services add new 75-foot ladder truck [Image 1 of 3], by Amn Holden Faul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    460th Space Wing
    Colorado
    Buckley Air Force Base
    Team Buckley

