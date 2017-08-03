(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Buckley Fire Emergency Services add new 75-foot ladder truck [Image 1 of 3]

    Buckley Fire Emergency Services add new 75-foot ladder truck

    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Airman Holden Faul 

    460th Space Wing

    Members of Buckley Fire Department pose in front of the P-33 Aerial Ladder Truck March 8, 2017, at the BFD on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo. Most facilities on Buckley AFB are designed with metal roofs at a steeper slope to prevent snow and ice build-up. Having a ladder that extends 75-foot provides firefighters a safe platform to work from. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holden S. Faul/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 16:48
    Photo ID: 3224910
    VIRIN: 170308-F-XO910-0094
    Resolution: 4953x2922
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley Fire Emergency Services add new 75-foot ladder truck [Image 1 of 3], by Amn Holden Faul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    460th Space Wing
    Colorado
    Buckley Air Force Base
    Team Buckley

    • LEAVE A COMMENT