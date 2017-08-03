Buckley Fire Emergency Services add new 75-foot ladder truck

Members of Buckley Fire Department pose in front of the P-33 Aerial Ladder Truck March 8, 2017, at the BFD on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo. Most facilities on Buckley AFB are designed with metal roofs at a steeper slope to prevent snow and ice build-up. Having a ladder that extends 75-foot provides firefighters a safe platform to work from. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holden S. Faul/ Released)

